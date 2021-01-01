“Officers of the “K” Administration of the Russian MIA detained a suspect in attempted murder. The offender manipulated the consciousness of minors, using special techniques of psychological influence.

According to preliminary data, the 32-year-old resident of the Moscow Region created several accounts under different names in one of the social networks. In correspondence with minors, he encouraged them to participate in the so-called roofing - deadly walks on rooftops, accompanied by on-line broadcasts and extreme photosnaps. The man then demanded that all media-files were sent to him for verification, promising an instant monetary reward.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained the suspect. A search was carried out at his residence, during which a cell phone and digital information carriers were seized. The information stored on the mobile device confirms the man's involvement in the illegal activities.

The GA for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 30, Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

At present, measures are being carried out to identify the victims of the suspect's actions,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.

Telephone for the treatment of citizens affected by the illegal activities of the offender: 8 (495) 690 44 51. 8 (495) 690 44 51.