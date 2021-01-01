“Today in the city of Barcelona, the Spanish law enforcement agencies handed over to the Interpol NCB officers of the Russian MIA and the FPS of Russia Oleg Andrianov, accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to preliminary data, the defendant prepared a fictitious loan agreement with a potential victim worth more than 90 million rubles. Then he filed a claim with the Khoroshevsky District Court of Moscow for the recovery of funds, attaching copies of the knowingly forged loan agreement, cash receipts and a schedule of repayment of funds and interest on the loan.

Adrianov did not succeed in implementing his criminal intent, since the fact of forging signatures was revealed.

In July 2017, Andrianov was charged in absentia with committing the crime. In October 2017, the defendant was announced wanted by Interpol, and in February 2020 the wanted man was detained in Spain,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.

The extraditions took place.