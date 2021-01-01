In the course of operational and preventive measures taken in March 2021 by officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Bor to identify facts of violation of migration legislation, it was established that in the period from September to November 2020, a 37-year-old local resident registered 38 natives of CIS republics with the migration register. The man registered foreigners at the place of his registration in an apartment located in one of the houses in the city, but did not intend to provide accommodation. The police revealed seven such facts.

Currently criminal cases on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “"Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation” have been instituted. The sanctions of the incriminated article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.