“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with colleagues from the North-Eastern Administrative District of the capital detained a robbery attack suspect.

It was preliminarily established that on Skladochnaya Street, an unknown person wearing a mask burst into the premises of a company providing courier services. He threw a package to the employee and demanded to put money from the cash register into it. At the same time, the offender was holding an object similar to a grenade in his hands. The woman got scared and ran out of the cash office, and the attacker fled, without taking anything.

As a result of operational search measures, the police identified and detained the alleged offender - a resident of the Urban District of Istra of the Moscow Region.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Butyrsky District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code. A ban on certain actions was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

When inspecting the vehicle of the suspect, the police found and sent for examination an object that looked like a grenade. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.