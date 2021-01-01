“Today in the city of Sofia, the Bulgarian colleagues transferred to officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Federal Penal Service of Russia Vladislav Mukhin charged of murder and banditry and Andrei Danilov convicted of especially grave crimes.

Vladislav Mukhin (criminal nickname Mukha) is an active member of an organized group known as “Pervaki”. The group has been operating since the late 1980s in the city of Kazan. On the basis of a request from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan, he was announced wanted on charges of committing crimes provided for in part 2 of Article 105 and part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In 1998, on Tolstoy Street in Kazan, the body of the leader of the “Kaluga” organized criminal group Tatarov (the criminal nickname Janis) was found in a car with gunshot wounds. Competent authorities instituted a criminal case, and Mukhin was brought-in as the defendant.

In order to avoid criminal liability, the defendant fled from law enforcement agencies. As a result of operational measures, it was established that he had left Russia. Mukhin was put on the wanted list through Interpol channels and was detained in Bulgaria in August 2020.

The second extradited man, Andrei Danilov, was convicted of crimes under part 2 of Article 105, part 3 of Article 30, part 2 of Article 105, part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary data, in the early 2000s, the founder of one of the companies in the city of Cherepovets borrowed money from a local entrepreneur in order to implement a project for the construction of multi-storey garages. The receipt of funds was formalized with a loan agreement.

Unwilling to fulfill the obligations undertaken, the debtor invited his friend Andrey Danilov to commit the murder of the creditor for a large reward. Having received consent, the customer handed him a pistol and cartridges.

Arriving at the address of the alleged victim’s residence, the defendant waited for the woman at the entrance. Threatening with a pistol, he forced her enter the apartment. The victim managed to press the alarm button, at the signal of which employees of a private security company arrived.

Realizing his plan, Danilov opened fire. As a result, one of the employees of the private security company was killed. The woman and the second guard were wounded and taken to a medical facility, where they received timely assistance.

Danilov was found guilty and sentenced in absentia by the Vologda Regional Court to 19 years in prison, he was put on the wanted list through Interpol channels. In July 2020, the offender was detained on the territory of Bulgaria,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

The extraditions took place.