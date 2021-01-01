Today, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov in a video conferencing mode held a meeting with the Minister of State of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of National Development of the Republic of Singapore Muhammad Faishal.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on countering drug crime, reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining and strengthening the existing international system of drug control, and opposed attempts to undermine it, in particular, by legalization of drugs.

The interlocutors noted the importance of ensuring the interests of Russia and Singapore in the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs and other international venues. During the discussion on the Republic of Singapore's nomination for the abovementioned commission, Igor Zubov informed Muhammad Faishal of the Russian Federation's readiness to support the initiative in the 2023 elections.

In addition, issues of cooperation between Russia and Singapore within the framework of Interpol, various aspects of joint countering the transnational crime, cybercrime and financing of drug trafficking were discussed. Both the parties stated their desire to continue a constructive dialogue between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.