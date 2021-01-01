“Today, with the participation of officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS, two foreign nationals charged with crimes committed on the territory of the Russian Federation were delivered to Moscow from Frankfurt-on-Main.

Based on the request of the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Lipetsk, a citizen of one of the European states, Dimitri Leonenko, was put on the wanted list. He is charged of committing a crime under part 5 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to available information, in March 2017, on the 420th kilometer of the federal highway M4 “Don” the defendant, driving a heavy-truck, committed a traffic accident. He hit a pedestrian before crashing into a parked car. Two people died at the scene as a result of the accident.

Last year, the man was detained by foreign law enforcement agencies in Germany.

In addition, in 2019, Vitaly Pochepa, a native of one of the neighboring countries suspected of fraud committed in the Moscow Region, was detained at the airport of the German city of Cologne.

It was preliminarily established that in 2016 the offender together with accomplices provided citizens with mediation services in registering with registration and migration registers. It should be noted, that they independently produced forged permits and handed them over to customers with the help of a courier service.

In January 2019, the defendant was charged in absentia with a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. A month later, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow, the man was put on the international wanted list.

Accompanied by officers of the Russian Interpol Bureau, Dimitri Leonenko and Vitaly Pochepa were delivered to Moscow,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.