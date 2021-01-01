As part of the preventive action “Report where they sell death!” officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region, received information about the involvement of a Roma woman in the illegal possession of prohibited substances.

According to the Chief of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region, police colonel Nikolay Anikin, operatives carried out a complex of operational and search activities and as a result detained in the city of Kemerovo a 30-year-old Roma woman, previously convicted of a similar crime. During a personal search, the police found with her a bundle of heroin, which the detainee was hiding in the hood of her clothes. According to the results of the study conducted by experts of the Forensic Center of the regional police GA, the mass of the seized substance was about 500 grams, which was qualified as a large amount.

The Investigator of the MIA Administration for the city of Kemerovo prosecuted the detainee on the fact of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 228 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal purchase, storage, transportation, manufacturing, processing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogs”. According to the sanctions of this article, the maximum penalty is a 10 years' imprisonment. The issue of placing the defendant to custody for the duration of the investigation is currently being considered.

The first stage of the All-Russian anti-drug campaign “Report where they sell death!” will last until March 26 this year. If you know the addresses where drugs are sold or people who sell illicit substances, report it to the police by calling the drug control hotline of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region: 8-(3842)-58-00-58 and to the e-mail address unk42@mvd.ru, as well as the telephone numbers of the duty-units of the city and district bodies of internal affairs of the region or “02”. No signal will be left without attention! Anonymity is guaranteed!