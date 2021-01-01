The investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the criminal proceedings against 24 residents Kuban area aged from 22 to 72 on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 159.5, parts 2 and 4 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, one of the defendants, a 28-year-old resident of Vyselkovsky District, organized and headed a group that included residents of the Krasnodar Territory. During the year, the defendants deliberately staged 22 traffic accidents involving various passenger vehicles. The suspects provided false information to insurance companies about the occurrence of an insurance case. As a result of the unlawful activities of the offenders, seven insurance companies suffered damage totaling more than 10.2 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, with regard to one of the suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody, for three defendants - in the form of a ban on certain actions and for the rest in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.