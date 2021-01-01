The director of one of the financial organizations applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Bologovsky District with a statement that during the inventory a fact of making fictitious loan contracts by an employee was revealed.

Based on the signal, the police conducted several accounting examinations, as a result of which the circumstances of the incident were revealed.

The woman, as a loan manager, had access through a specialized computer program to personal data of individuals who had previously applied to the organization. Using this software, the offender made loan contracts on behalf of citizens without their knowledge and presence. The offender spent the received money for personal needs. The total damage amounted to 2,961,000 rubles.

The police also found out that, while in the workplace and making use of her official position, the employee stole money from the safe of the company in the amount of 75,000 rubles.

The woman who was taken to the police division confessed to the crime.

Criminal cases against the citizen were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 “Fraud”, part 3 of Article 160 of the RF Criminal Code “Appropriation or embezzlement”. The preventive measure selected against the suspect was the recognizance of non-exit.