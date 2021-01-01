“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA General Administration for the Nizhny Novgorod Region suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were suspected of stealing goods from trucks.

According to investigators, a resident of Nizhny Novgorod Region involved four friends in the illegal activities. They acted according to a pre-developed scheme. At night, on a certain section of the road, the intruders followed a heavy truck in a car. Preliminarily, they fixed a rubber coating on the front of their car so that no sound could be heard when they came into contact with the truck. Two defendants climbed on the hood and, coming close to the wagon, opened its back door. One of them climbed inside and handed boxes with goods to his accomplice. The second, in turn, put them on the roof of the car.

To escape the attention of the police, at the time of the thefts, members of the group, positioned on the road from both sides, were watching the situation.

Currently, the circumstances of 6 episodes of such illegal acts have been established. The object of criminal encroachment of criminals were household appliances, building materials and meat products totaling about a million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures taken by the police together with the Rosgvardia, all the suspects were detained. For four of them the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for one more - in the form of house arrest.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.