“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained members of the group suspected of theft of citizens' money under the pretext of helping to prepare real estate documents.

According to preliminary data, the offenders offered on the Internet their services for the registration of social employment contracts with the possibility of further privatization of apartments. At the same time, in communication with clients, they referred to acquaintances in the government of the city of Moscow.

After receiving the money, the scammers stopped contacts and did not communicate. It was established that they had no real opportunities to provide the services, and the received sums were stolen. The suspects acted according to a developed in advance plan, having distributed roles among themselves.

As a result of operational and search activities, with the power support by Rosgvardia officers, the police detained in the capital two active members of the group, including the alleged organizer - a local woman.

The Investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

During searches of the places of residence of the detainees, sales contracts, proxies, pre-trial agreements, cash receipts, draft records were found and seized.

Investigators proved the involvement of the offenders in 3 episodes of unlawful activity. The material damage caused to deceived citizens exceeded 3 million rubles.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the accomplices and all the circumstances of the group unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.