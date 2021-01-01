“Boris Mazo, accused of committing crimes under Articles 159, 174.1 and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, will be brought to Moscow from Vienna today, accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS.

According to preliminary data, the defendant, holding the position of director of the Department of Property Management and Investment Policy of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, using his official position, as part of an organized group, concluded a state contract between the State Federal Budgetary Institution of Culture “State Hermitage” and a company controlled by the criminal community to perform construction and installation work.

Subsequently, the group members made numerous financial transactions in order to conceal the embezzlement of funds. The total damage amounted to about 800 million rubles.

Boris Mazo left Russia and was announced wanted through Interpol channels. The defendant was detained on the territory of Austria.

Despite the defendant's attempts to oppose his extradition to Russia and the protest filed by his lawyer to the Austrian Ministry of Justice, the Austrian side decided to extradite the wanted man,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.