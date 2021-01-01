“Today, Andrey Kovalenko, accused of committing crimes under Articles 30, 228.1 and 229.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, was brought to Moscow, accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol.

According to available information, the offender for the purpose of illegal enrichment created a group, whose members were engaged in the distribution of drugs in the territory of St. Petersburg.

As a result of operational activities, part of the group was detained by law enforcement officers in November 2013. During the searches, the police found with them and seized about 60 kilograms of hashish. However, the leader at that time managed to evade responsibility. A criminal case was instituted against him and he was announced wanted by the Interpol.

In 2019, from the Republic of Indonesia there was received a report that Andrey Kovalenko had been convicted on their territory for drug possession. After serving his sentence, he was to be sent to the Bali Migration Service office to prepare for the deportation procedure. However, during the transfer to the migration detention center, the man managed to escape.

Two weeks later, the police detained the defendant in the North Kuta area. He is currently deported from Indonesia and taken to Russia,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.