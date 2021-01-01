“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Presnensky District of Moscow detained three citizens of one of the neighboring countries on suspicion of misappropriation of an expensive car.

It was preliminarily established that the young people, being on the Presnenskaya embankment, had called a business class taxi. A German-made car worth more than 3.5 million rubles arrived to their order.

Two offenders got into the cabin of the foreign car and asked the driver to open the trunk and help their friend to load shopping packages there. When the man got out of the car, one of the defendants got behind the wheel and drove towards the Third Transport Ring of the capital. A few minutes later, the suspects returned and explained to the driver that they had made fun of him that way.

As a result of operational search measures, the police on the same day detained the suspects on the Marshal Zhukov avenue. It turned out that the detainees blogged on social networks and regularly made videos with various pranks. It turned out that one of the accomplices, who was in the car, was filming the victim's reaction to the hijacking.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Presnensky District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 166 of the Russian Criminal Code. Currently, placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure with regard to one of the detainees and two more have been placed under house arrest.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.