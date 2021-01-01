“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in a video conferencing mode, introduced new chiefs to the personnel of five territorial bodies of the Russian MIA. By decree of the President of the Russian Federation, police colonel Ivan Bakhilov was appointed Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Adygea, Police Major General Pavel Gavrilin - the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region, police Colonel Maksim Kuznetsov - the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Nenets Autonomous District, police colonel Aleksandr Solovyov - Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Altai, police Major General Sergey Schetkin - the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory.

The Minister congratulated his colleagues on high appointments and noted that all of them had proven themselves to be competent specialists, and during recent years successfully managed entrusted teams and effectively performed the tasks set in the assigned responsibility areas: “Behind the shoulders of each of them - there are years of experience in various areas of activity and substantive, in fact, root-deep, knowledge of the specifics of key units. All the newly appointed chiefs have sufficient capacity to fully assess the operational situation in the new territories”.

The Minister drew attention to the range of issues that need to be addressed first: "Any region has its own peculiarities, however, the problems are very similar. In particular, there is a need to improve the effectiveness of the measures taken to solve crimes, including those of past years. Improve the quality of pre-investigation of criminal cases. In fact, these are the components by which citizens draw conclusions about the protection of their rights and legitimate interests."

Vladimir Kolokoltsev demanded extreme carefulness in considering the incoming statements and reports, to strengthen control the compliance with the registration discipline on sites, to disallow unreasonable procedural decisions.

The Chief of the Russian MIA stressed the importance of competent organization of reception of the population: “When a citizen willing to get a state service, spends in queue an hour or two, or even three or more instead of 15 minutes - what positive attitude to the work of our units can we talk about? I always ask the leaders to keep this issue under personal control”.

Special emphasis was placed on countering IT-crime - the number of such encroachments increased in all five constituent entities, as well as in the country as a whole. The Chief of the Russian MIA reminded that two weeks ago a federal law had been passed allowing the interruption of communication services in the territory of correctional institutions and detention facilities: “Its implementation will significantly contribute to the work on preventing remote theft. However, the methods of committing them are constantly changing, which requires an adequate response. First of all, it is the strengthening of the relevant specialized units and improving the skills of our staff”.

In addition, the Minister pointed out the importance of ensuring road safety: “In recent years, a lot has been done in this area, a national project is being implemented. However, in a number of regions, with a decrease in the total number of road accidents, the number of fatalities in them is increasing. I understand that not everything depends on the internal affairs authorities. The problem is of complex nature, and it should be solved together with the government authorities, road owners, with active use of the potential of technical means of control”.

According to Vladimir Kolokoltsev, cooperation should be also established with all interested agencies during the upcoming holiday season. And in the foreground there remains the prevention of offenses within the framework of the children's health campaign.

It is important to protect minors from any unlawful encroachment.

The head of the Russian MIA has instructed the newly appointed leaders to implement a set of measures aimed at ensuring public order during the Single Voting Day and the All-Russian Census.