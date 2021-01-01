“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS, the extradition from Montenegro of the defendant Viktor Zhilin charged with the infringement of copyright and related rights and of the defendant Ullubiy Madiev charged with fraud is being carried out.

According to preliminary data, from 2002 to 2008, Zhilin, as the head of the State Unitary Enterprise “Design Institute “Arkhangelskgrazhdanproyekt”, purchased and installed counterfeit copies of software on 22 computers of the organization. The damage from illegal actions exceeded 2 million rubles. Criminal proceedings were instituted by the investigation bodies on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 146 of the RF Criminal Code.

The suspect left Russia and in 2019, on the basis of the request of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region, was announced wanted by Interpol.

Ullubiy Madiev is charged with committing a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In 2008, while in Makhachkala, the offender convinced his friend that he was a successful participant in the stock market. Allegedly, he had the opportunity to receive information about changes in exchange rates, thanks to which he earned large sums of money.

Madiev offered his friend to take part in a new business project, by investing 50 million rubles. In return, the defendant promised 30 percent per annum. Having received that amount and not planning to return it, the defendant fled abroad. On the basis of a request from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Dagestan, he was put on the international wanted list.

As a result of the operational activities, the wanted men were detained in Montenegro. Having satisfied the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation for their extradition, the Montenegro competent authorities handed over the defendants to Russian law-enforcers,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.