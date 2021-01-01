“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the NCFD conducted a special operation to detain three members of an inter-regional organized group suspected of committing fraud, extortion and kidnapping. At the time of their detention, two pieces of firearms with ammunition were found and seized from the defendants.

Earlier, operatives received information that in April 2018, the offenders kidnapped a resident of Kabardino-Balkaria in order to seize in Dagestan a plot of land with an unfinished building on it worth about four million rubles. The victim's relative complied with the demands of the kidnappers and documented the transfer of the ownership to one of them.

As a result of subsequent search operations, the police established that the group could be involved in committing fraud against a resident of Kabardino-Balkaria. In January 2020, more than a million rubles were stolen from her through deception.

The IC of Russia GA for Investigation at the NCFD instituted criminal cases against the suspects on the features of offenses stipulated by Articles 126, 163 and 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for them.

Currently, necessary investigative measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the detainees’ illegal activities are being taken,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.