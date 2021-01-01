According to the investigation, a 64-year-old resident of the regional center, being the general director of an LLC and acting as part of an organized criminal group, in the period between 2019 and 2021 was engaged in the legalization of the stay of foreign citizens in the Kamchatka Territory. Foreign nationals applied to the equipped office of the company for assistance in forming a package of documents necessary for staying in the region. Customers paid for the service without knowing that they were receiving fictitious documents.

In March 2021, as part of the criminal case investigation officers of the investigative unit for organized criminal activities of the Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory in cooperation with officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Kamchatka Territory, with the assistance of the OMON riot police of the Rosgvardia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory conducted simultaneous searches at 16 addresses of residence and work of the defendants in the criminal case, during which passports, patents, ID cards of foreign citizens and other documents, showing that the man continued his criminal activities, were found and seized.

The criminal case was instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Organization of Illegal Migration”.

At present, more than 30 criminal cases are connected in one proceeding, five suspects have been recognized as defendants in the case, four of them have been subject to a restraining order in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct, and the defendant charged with organizing the criminal has been placed under house arrest by court decision. The criminal investigation continues.