Officers of the Traffic Police Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow rescued a dog that was on the road and almost got under the wheels of cars.

At the intersection of Balaklavsky Avenue and Kerchenskaya Street, among the flow of cars, the police saw a Chihuahua dog. They reacted instantly - stopped the traffic, took the dog in their arms and delivered it to the police unit, where the dog was washed and fed.

Then the police handed over information about the rescued animal to the MIA Division for the in the district of Zyuzino, and within a few days the owners were found. Lyudmila Konstantinovna and her grandson Dmitry said that their dog Monya got lost while walking. They warmly thanked the police for saving the pet.