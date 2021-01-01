A number of criminal cases against a 28-year-old woman born in Arkhangelsk and a 31-year-old citizen of St. Petersburg are being investigated by the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region. They are suspected of illegal transfers of FX to foreign companies' accounts using forged documents committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. The illegal activity of those entrepreneurs was suppressed as a result of operational and investigative measures carried out by officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Arkhangelsk Region and employees of the Murmansk Customs.

According to the investigation, in 2018, a resident of St. Petersburg with the aim of organizing an illegal channel for money transfer abroad, together with a native of Arkhangelsk, registered the latter with the tax authority as an individual entrepreneur. After that, the girl, at the instruction of her friend, opened ruble and FX accounts in the Arkhangelsk regional branch of one of the commercial banks and handed over keys to the “Client-Bank” system to the organizer of the illegal activities.

According to preliminary data, as a result of unjustified acts disguised as purchase of equipment and construction tools for wood processing, the offenders transferred abroad on forged documents (contracts) to the bank accounts of non-resident companies in China, Luxembourg and Finland more than four and a half million rubles. At the same time, it was established that the individual entrepreneur did not import foreign goods into the territory of the Russian Federation and did not declare them, and those transactions were fictitious.

Investigative actions are currently being implemented.

For the commission of crimes under part 2 of Article 193.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “The commission of foreign currency transactions for the transfer of money in foreign currency or currency of the Russian Federation to the accounts of non-residents under forged documents”, the maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to five years with a fine of up to one million rubles is provided.