“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, with the assistance of colleagues from the Moscow Region, detained the suspect of kidnapping two businessmen committed more than 15 years ago.

According to preliminary data, in 2005 seven offenders in the city of Dudinka, Krasnoyarsk Territory, forcibly captured two businessmen and took them to Norilsk, where they were held for two weeks.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Six suspects were detained by the Police. The court found the defendants guilty.

The seventh member of the organized group managed to escape. The man was put on a federal wanted list and charged in absentia. For a decade and a half, the work to establish his whereabouts continued.

As a result of a complex of operational and investigative measures, law enforcement officials found that the suspect was hiding in the Moscow Region under a different name.

For his identification, the staff of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory conducted a portrait study. The results showed that the photographs of the suspect and the man, living under a different name, belonged to the same person.

During the special operation with the power support of Rosgvardia officers, the defendant was detained and taken to Norilsk, and a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody was chosen against him. Further investigative actions and operational-search measures are being carried out by the GA for Investigation for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia of the Investigative Committee of Russia,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.