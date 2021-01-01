“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with Moscow police and colleagues from the FSB of Russia, detained suspects in a robbery attack on a confectionery factory employee.

According to preliminary data, in October 2019, the offenders, moving in two cars along Leninsky Avenue in Moscow, provoked an accident with a car that was traveling in the same direction. Having blocked the road, they attacked the driver, fired a shot in his direction, presumably from a traumatic pistol, beat him and stole bags of money from the trunk of his car, and then fled. The damage amounted to 6 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

For almost a year and a half, painstaking work was carried out to establish the identities of the attackers. They followed the measures of conspiracy and regularly changed their places of residence.

As a result of a complex of operational and investigative measures, the police, with the power support by Rosgvardia officers in the capital and in the Urban District of Balashikha of the Moscow Region, detained two suspects, natives of a Central Asian state. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish accomplices in the unlawful activity, the investigation of the criminal case is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.