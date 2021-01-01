“The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against the woman accused of committing crimes under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Introducing herself as an employee of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the Omsk Region, the offender told the businessmen that she was engaged in organizing tenders for grants in support of small business. She persuaded entrepreneurs that the payment of the subsidy was possible only after the confirmation of their solvency. To that end, the businessmen handed over to the defendant a certain amount of cash, which she guaranteed to return immediately after the grant was issued. However, the scam did not fulfill the promised obligations.

To give her actions an appearance of legitimacy, the defendant made appointments with clients near the entrance to the Ministry building and left receipts for funds received. Thus, three residents of Omsk and one resident of Novosibirsk suffered from her actions within one year. The total damage exceeded 30 million rubles.

As a result of the operational-search activities the offender was detained by the Criminal Investigation officers in Yalta.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Pervomaysky District Court of the city of Omsk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.