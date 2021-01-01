“Criminal Investigation Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region have detained two suspects of robbery attacks and brigandage.

According to preliminary data, in December 2019 in the city of Kaliningrad, the offenders attacked an employee of a commercial organization, who collected revenue from trade outlets. Having studied the route of his movement in advance, the raiders waited for the collector to visit all the shops and collect the maximum amount of money. At the exit from another pavilion, they sprayed gas into the man's face, beat him and stole packages with money from the car. The total amount of the damage was about 2 million rubles.

According to the investigation, one of the detainees was involved in the attack on the head of law firms in November 2018. He is believed to have acted with accomplices. Armed with scraps of metal pipes, they beat the man and stole a briefcase with money and documents.

The same defendant is suspected of robbing a woman - an individual entrepreneur. The offense was committed in March 2019. Together with an unidentified person, he stole money, a laptop and a mobile phone from the victim.

The police found out that the accomplices had been carefully preparing for the crimes: they were watching the potential victims, chose deserted places and worked out optimal routes.

As a result of operational-search measures with the power support of the Rosgvardia, the suspects were detained.

With the participation of divers of the special rapid response unit, the waters of the Bay of Kaliningrad were examined in the area of the boat-houses, where the defendants could hide objects of importance to the investigation.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia divisions for the Tsentralny and Leningradsky districts of the city of Kaliningrad instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under Article 161 and Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the 59-year-old citizen of Kaliningrad and his 55-year old accomplice.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all the accomplices and all the facts of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.