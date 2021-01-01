“Accompanied by officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian MIA and the Russian FPS, Andrei Smyshlyaev has been extradited from Italy. He is charged with intentional bankruptcy and fraud involving deliberate non-compliance with contractual obligations in the business activities.

According to preliminary data, from 2014 to 2016, the defendant, living in the city of Ufa and being the CEO of a company, signed a contract with another company to buy and sell tires worth more than 900 million rubles. However, the money was not transferred to the account of the seller's company and the goods were not returned to it.

In 2015, the defendant, who at that time was in charge of another limited liability company, committed deliberate actions that led to the organization's inability to fully meet the creditors' demands on monetary liabilities amounting to more than 2.8 billion rubles. In 2016, the company was declared bankrupt by a court decision.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Ufa instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 159 and 196 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation which have been combined in one proceeding. The defendant was charged with the alleged crimes in absentia. In 2019, the man was put on the international wanted list and detained in Italy.

He has now been handed over to representatives of the Spanish authorities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.