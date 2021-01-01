“Today, accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS, Sergey Gavrilov, the former head of the Federal Governmental Institution “Uprdor VOLGA (road management department Volga) was extradited to Moscow. In 2015, by the verdict of the Leninsky District Court of Cheboksary, he was found guilty of crimes under Articles 33, 159 and 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Between 2011 and 2013, the offender, acting out of selfish-interest and abusing his official powers, facilitated the fraudulent theft of more than 100 million rubles. The money was intended for the reconstruction and repair of roads in Chuvashia.

In the period of the court hearings the suspect was under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The suspect did not appeared at the announcement of the verdict, in connection with which he was put on the international wanted list.

In addition, a criminal case on charges of abuse of office is pending in the Proceedings of the Yadrinsky District Court of the Chuvash Republic. According to available information, he issued an unjustified permit for capital construction on a land plot owned by another legal entity.

As a result of the operational activities, Sergei Gavrilov was detained in the Kingdom of Spain. In February this year, foreign colleagues granted the request for the extradition of the defendant.

In the Airport of the city of Madrid, the man was transferred to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for delivery to Moscow,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.