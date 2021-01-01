“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS, a citizen of the Republic of Ecuador, Cortez Kinones Francisco Chavier (criminal nickname Pedro), accused of crimes under Articles 229.1 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has been extradited from the Kingdom of Spain.

According to preliminary data, the offender from Spain instructed his accomplice, who had visited Russia as a tourist during the World Cup, to find a buyer for a large batch of drugs. In the event of a successful first transaction, Cortez planned to supply the banned substances to Russia systematically.

In November 2018, a ship with 7 kg of cocaine on board arrived from Ecuador. One of the accomplices came to the Seaport of St. Petersburg and informed the buyer about the number of the container with cocaine. After handing over the money, he was detained red-handed.

Cortez was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region in 2020 and was detained almost immediately in Madrid. He has now been handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement authorities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.