During the search operations, drug police in the Dzerzhinsky District of Yaroslavl detained a non-working man born in 1986, from whom 18 bundles of the substance were seized. According to the results of a study carried out by the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yaroslavl Region, it was found that there was a synthetic drug in the bundles.

During a search of his apartment, the drug police found two plastic containers and a plastic bag containing the substance. The investigation established that the seized substance was a synthetic psychotropic drug weighing in total over 2.2 kilograms.

According to the information, the seized drugs were intended for subsequent sale in the city of Yaroslavl.

It is known that the suspect worked for an online store selling prohibited substances. On the instructions of the “employer” he took a large consignment of drugs, and placed it in caches for consumers.

The investigation unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yaroslavl Region instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of this article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to a life term.