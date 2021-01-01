“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Moscow Region suppressed the activities of members of the group, suspected of stealing premium class cars on the territory of several constituent entities of the Russian Federation. According to the preliminary data, the inflicted damage exceeded 13 million rubles.

According to available information, three residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region, using special technical equipment, got inside the cars and stole them. The defendants carefully prepared each theft. They looked for a car in the maximum configuration, after which they monitored the movements of its owner for a long time, found out the address of his residence and daily routine. Having collected the necessary information, the accomplices chose the right moment and implemented their plans.

Subsequently, the defendants changed identification numbers on stolen foreign cars, legalized them using forged documents and sold them through ads on the Internet.

As a result of operational search activities, the suspects were detained red-handed immediately after committing another theft. It has been established that they may be involved in four episodes of illegal activity in the Moscow Region and neighboring regions.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia territorial bodies of district level instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the searches, the police seized devices for unauthorized entry into cars and for engine start, generators of radio interference and ignition keys. Mobile phones, state registration plates and personal belongings of citizens from stolen foreign cars were also found.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for three suspects. All stolen cars have been found,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.