“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastracture, together with colleagues from the Volga Federal District, suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of attempted illegal sale and transfer of drugs on a large scale.

Last year, transport police officers found about 3 grams of hashish with a passenger of a train traveling from Moscow to Chelyabinsk. A criminal case has been instituted on the fact by the investigative bodies. As part of its operational support, a set of search activities was carried out to identify those involved in drug trafficking.

As a result, operatives in Moscow detained one of the participants in the illegal activities. The suspect was found to have with him 11 bundles of plant-based substance. In addition, during a search of his residence, the police seized a polymer bag containing a powdered mixture. According to the executed research, the seized substances were cocaine, hashish and marijuana.

The second defendant was detained on the high-speed road Moscow - St. Petersburg during transportation of drugs. In his car, police found 50 briquettes of hashish, weighing in total 5 kilograms, and 10 bags of marijuana. The seized wholesale batches of drugs were intended for subsequent sale in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division on Transport Ruzayevsky instituted criminal cases on the features of offenses stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for two of the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.