Law enforcers, with the assistance of the Department of Economic Security in the Fuel and Energy Complex of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, suppressed the activities of the criminal community, whose members were suspected of withdrawing multibillion sums abroad.

“Investigators of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA, together with the operational officers of the Russian MIA, the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, conducted 16 searches in seven constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Investigative actions have been implemented within the framework of the criminal case instituted earlier. The defendants in the case are suspected of embezzling funds from electric power producers and grid companies, which are part of PAO Rossetti. Large amounts in rubles and foreign currency, documents and information carriers that have evidentiary value for the criminal case have been seized.

During the executed special operations the Police detained 11 suspects. These were former heads of regional energy distribution companies Arkhenergosbyt PAO, Vologdaenergosbyt PAO, Roskommunenergo JSC, Khakasenergosbyt JSC, Chelyabenergosbyt PAO, Igor Shulgin, Elizaveta Sakhno, Vadim Litvinov, Svetlana Nikodimova, Elena Dormidonova, Vladimir Gailit as well as employees of these companies and the former manager of JSCB “Mosuralbank” Nikolai Korneev. They are accused of large-scale fraud and participation in a criminal community using their official position.

According to the investigation, the management structure of the criminal organization operated under the guise of the JSC Mezhregionsoyuzenergo, headed by Eldar Osmanov, Yuri Shulgin and Bagrat Cataljanc. According to the developed scheme, the sales companies controlled by the above JSC carried out non-core financial activities. They issued loans, acquired bills of exchange and shares, contributed funds to the authorized capital of third-party organizations, and entered into agreements on the assignment of rights of claim.

Those operations were financed by technical loans issued by JSCB “Mosuralbank”. As a result, the defendants created formal grounds for withdrawing funds from the unified energy system of Russia to the accounts of individuals and commercial organizations controlled by the accomplices.

The payables to the above counterparties, artificially created by marketing companies, were repaid with funds received from consumers of electric energy. At the same time, payment for the services of energy suppliers was not carried out under the pretext of a shortage of working capital.

Thus, from 2004 to 2019, members of the criminal community transferred to controlled foreign companies the funds in an amount of over 10 billion rubles. They were to be used for wholesale purchases of electricity from generating companies, implementation of state investment programs in the energy sector, modernization and maintenance of the working state of technical networks and other costs related to the safety of the electric power industry as an industry, strategically important for the Russian Federation.

The investigation of the criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 159 and 210 of the RF Criminal Code continues. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for three suspects. Today, decisions on four other defendants are planned to be passed. Alleged organizers of the criminal community are put on the international wanted list. The property of the defendants and the organizations under their control to a total of about 7 billion rubles was seized.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish the identity of all the participants in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.