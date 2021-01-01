“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, signed an order to award officers of the Road Patrol Service of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novoorsky District of the Orenburg Region Anatoly Koretsky and Darbek Shukumov with the MIA of Russia medal ‘For courage in the name of salvation’,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

In the afternoon of February 23, the police of the Novoorsky District received a report of a traffic accident in the area of the village of Tasbulak. A traffic police crew consisting of police Senior Lieutenant Anatoly Koretsky and police Lieutenant Darbek Shukumov immediately departed for the scene of the accident. Upon arrival, they saw that there was a snow jam on the road. About 30 cars could not continue movement because of the severe snow storm.

Police quickly assessed the situation and formed columns of several cars in each. One of the inspectors ran in front of the column and showed the drivers the safe direction, and the second, in a patrol car, followed at the end of the column. Some vehicles had to be pushed out of snowdrifts. Later, another Road Patrol Service crew arrived to help. After 4.5 hours, the highway was cleared of vehicles.

Police officers acted in extreme conditions – with minimal visibility, gusty wind and air temperature of -34 degrees. Both got frostbites.

“Thanks to timely measures, resolute and professional actions of state traffic safety inspectors in the emergency situation, severe consequences of snow imprisonment were prevented, dozens of lives were saved,” Irina Volk added.