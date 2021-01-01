During the search activities, criminal investigation officers of the MIA Division for the Altaisky District in a bathhouse in the yard of a private house in the village of Berezovka found a plant matter with a characteristic smell of cannabis.

The shredded parts of the plants were in cups, glass jars, coffee bags and cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and were scattered on the floor.

The plant matter has been seized and sent for examination, which has shown that it is marijuana weighing more than 6.9 kg.

Police found that the drug belonged to a 33-year-old man living in a private house at the same address. He explained that he collected cannabis near the village and planned to use it for personal consumption.

The suspect was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.