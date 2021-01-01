Officers of the Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, together with officers of the Kalininsky Inter-District Investigation Division of the IC (Investigative Committee) of Russia Administration for the Tver Region and police officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Lihoslavlsky District with the power support of the SOBR special unit of the Rosgvardia Department for the Tver Region during the operational support of the criminal case instituted under part 2 of Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code “Production, storage, transportation or marketing of goods and products, performance of works or services that do not meet safety requirements”, carried out 12 searches in residential and non-residential premises in the region.

As a result of investigative actions and operational and investigative measures, three citizens were found to be involved in the offense, who, in the period from January to December 2020, on the territory of a warehouse located in one of the villages of Lihoslavlsky District, acting as part of a group of persons under prior agreement, carried out illegal activities for the production, storage, transportation for the purpose of sale and marketing of glass cleaning liquid without marking and application of information required by the Russian law.

During the operational activities, the operatives seized from the suspects 29,000 liters of alcohol-containing liquid. The total value of the seized glass-cleaning liquid has made more than 9 million rubles, which is a particularly large size.

According to the results of the research made by the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, the finished product contains methyl alcohol, which is prohibited for use in cleaning liquids in the Russian Federation because of high toxicity.

The Kalininsky Inter-District Investigation Division of the Investigative Committee of Russia Administration for the Tver Region has instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) application of information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.