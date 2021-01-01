During the complex of operational and investigative measures, officers of the Division for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for Petrozavodsk established the involvement of six citizens in the drug business. Organizers of illegal activities were detained red-handed with the power support of the special unit “Grom” - at the site of growing cannabis and storing ready for sale marijuana.

It was established that two citizens of Petrozavodsk, aged 32 and 34, set up an Internet shop to sell plant-based drugs. Before that, they studied the market and manufacturing technology, and also acquired two private houses in Petrozavodsk and Prionezhye, where they grew narcotic plants. The defendants attracted four accomplices to the illegal business. Bulk batches of marijuana were delivered to them through caches for further contactless sale to retail customers.

As a result of the operational investigation, the store, created by the defendants on the Darknet resources, has been closed. The Policemen have documented 10 facts of the criminal activity, more than 8 kilograms of "potion" prepared for sale were withdrawn from trafficking. In addition, during the searches, gadgets and bank cards were seized, to which money for the delivered “goods” were transferred. According to the investigation, the illegally earned money may amount in total to tens of millions of rubles.

One of the organizers is currently in custody, and a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest has been chosen against the second. The rest of the defendants are on recognizance of non-exit. A criminal case under part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was instituted. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.