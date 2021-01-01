“Operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained three citizens suspected of illegal logging.

Using their official position, two defendants - the head and forester of one of the local forestries prepared false documents on the need to carry out sanitary cutting-down on the territory of the forestry. In order to implement the criminal intent, a contract was signed with the firm headed by the third member of the group.

As a result, more than 1,500 pine and birch trees were cut down by the offenders. According to the preliminary data, the total inflicted damage exceeded 7.8 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure against one of the suspects. Against the other two - in the form of a ban on certain actions.

Operational search measures aimed at identifying all episodes of the illegal activity are continued,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.