“Officers of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk, suppressed the activities of the drug laboratory, which was located in the village of Nakhabino. As a result of operational search activities, suspects of attempted illegal sale of drugs on a particularly large scale were detained red-handed.

According to investigators, two residents of the Ryazan Region organized the production of wholesale batches of synthetic drugs for their subsequent sale by a contactless method. In the rented house, they set up a laboratory and utility rooms for drying and packaging prohibited substances.

During the search, more than nine kilograms of the drug mephedrone, as well as chemical equipment and reagents were found and seized. Another two kilograms were kept in caches in a nearby forest. The drugs seized by the police could be enough to produce over 20,000 single doses, which cost about 25 million rubles at black market prices.

Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228. 1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court has chosen for one of the suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, the second is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.