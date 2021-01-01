“Criminal investigation officers of the police division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don detained a suspect in the theft from a temple.
It was preliminarily established that in early March the offender secretly stole the ark with the relics of St. Aleksandr Svirsky from the Ascension Church, located in the Akhtarsky lane of Rostov-on-Don.
Having discovered the disappearance of the relic, a representative of the Rostov diocese turned to the police. An investigative team was promptly sent to the scene. The police interviewed possible witnesses and eyewitnesses of the incident.
As a result of the operational-search activities the police identified the suspect and detained him. He turned to be a 18-year-old resident of Rostov. The Ark has been seized and will soon be returned to the temple.
Investigator of the police division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.
Currently, with respect to the defendant a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
