A resident of the city of Kolchugino in the Vladimir Region called 112 on the phone. He said that he had opened the gas in his apartment and was going to blow up the house.

Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kolchuginsky District, together with representatives of the emergency services immediately arrived at the address of the caller's residence, cordoned the house and carried out the evacuation of its residents. The 40-year-old previously convicted offender locked himself in his apartment on the third floor. He was detained by Aleksey Kulikov, Deputy Chief of the Division for supporting the activities of police precinct officers. To do this, the policeman climbed to the balcony of the offender's apartment, using the stairs provided by officers of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies.

Police officers are conducting a pre-investigation into the circumstances of the incident. A procedural decision will be taken based on its results.

The Deputy Chief of the Division for supporting the activities of police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kolchuginsky District, police Senior Lieutenant Aleksei Kulikov, turned 26 last week. He serves in the police since 2012. His track record includes a service trip to the North Caucasus region and repeated encouragements from the leadership of the local police. Last year, Aleksey became the winner of the regional stage of the All-Russian contest “People's Precinct Officer”.