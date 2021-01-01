In the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Division for Cherkessk revealed facts of fictitious registration of foreign nationals.

A 56-year-old woman from the city of Cherkessk was involved in the illegal activity. It has been established that from July 2020 to January 2021 the suspect illegally registered 30 citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan at her own address, as well as at the addresses of her mother and brother, without their knowledge. Foreign nationals were registered without the intention of providing them with accommodation.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Cherkessk based on those facts instituted 10 criminal cases on the grounds of the crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

Currently, a measure of restraint is being selected against the suspect. The investigation is on-going.