Investigators of the investigative unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Komi have completed the investigation of the criminal case of fraud committed with the use of official position, in the production of repair work at an educational facility (part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code). A resident of Syktyvkar without a criminal record, born in 1966, is accused of committing the crime.

The investigation found that the defendant, being the director of a limited liability company, in June 2016 entered into a contract with an educational organization of Syktyvkar to carry out repairs of the roof of the building. Their value according to the mutual local estimates exceeded 2.1 million rubles.

From June to August 2016, the defendant, knowing for sure that the work stipulated by the contract was not fully implemented, produced and signed documents - the act of acceptance, a certificate of cost and expenses. At the same time, he included false information about actual backlogs and unused materials.

As a result, the resident of Syktyvkar illegally received more than 722,000 rubles belonging to the municipality during the performance of the contract for the repair of the roof and disposed of the money at his discretion.

At present, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to Court.