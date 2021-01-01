As a result of illegal actions young people earned more than five million rubles.

A resident of Krasnoyarsk went to the police with a statement about the fraud committed against her. The victim said that she had received a call from an unknown person, posing as a police officer, who had reported the accident, which had been caused by her grandson. He asked for 170,000 rubles to solve the issue of not bringing the relative to criminal responsibility.

Fearing for the life of her loved one, the victim collected all the savings and transferred them to the offender. Only after that the pensioner called her grandson and made sure that he was all right.

A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 2 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

In the course of the search operations, it was found that the offenders were acting while in Tatarstan.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan together with colleagues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, with the power support of the special unit of the MIA for Tatarstan, were detained in Kazan. They were residents of Nizhnevartovsk born in 1986 and 1995, who had come to the capital of the republic for “earnings”.

It has been established that the defendants were involved in 31 similar scams, as a result of which people were deceived to more than 5 million rubles.