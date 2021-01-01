Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory received operative information about the possible involvement of four residents of the Starominsky District in the sale of drugs in the city of Eisk. A check confirmed this information.

As a result of a set of operational and search activities involving the use of technical means, the Kuban police, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Eisky District, in cooperation with officers of the Russian Federal Security Service branch in the city of Eisk, with the power support by the special unit of the regional GA detained a 35-year-old woman and three of her accomplices, aged between 23 and 45.

At the place of residence of the detainees, the police found and seized more than 250 bundles of N-methylephedron with a total weight of more than 200 grams, which was confirmed by the forensic examination. Also in the car belonging to one of the offenders, the police found and seized another 70 bundles with the drug with a total weight of more than 40 grams.

Law enforcement officers have documented more than 30 cases of illegal sales. It was established that the woman used to pack the drug, the rest of the group carried out its sale through caches.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Eisky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under parts 4 and 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment. For the period of the preliminary investigation, house arrest was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect and placement to custody - for other suspects.