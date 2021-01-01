“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chita on hot tracks detained a suspect in robbery attacks on offices of microfinance companies.

It was established that an unknown man, whose face was hidden under a mask, entered the premises and, threatening the woman-employee with an object similar to a grenade, stole the money from the cash register. Fifteen minutes later, a similar crime was committed in another office.

When examining the scene of the incident and interviewing eyewitnesses, the police found out that both crimes were committed by one person. As a result of operational-search measures, his identity was established. The suspect - a previously convicted local resident - has been detained. During the search there were found a dummy grenade, as well as the stolen money.

The suspect confessed that he had made a dummy grenade out of a window smear, and made the ring checks out of metal wire.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chita initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.