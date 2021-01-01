“Officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” together with investigators of the regional department of the IC of Russia have suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of illegal organization and conduct of gambling.

According to available information, the illegal gambling club was located in one of the administrative buildings in the center of the city of Irkutsk. Access to the premises was limited.

As a result of operational-search measures taken by the police together with the Rosgvardia, the alleged organizer and manager of the gambling club were detained.

Investigative bodies have instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 171.2 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

During the searches, 52 slot machines, 11 servers for cryptocurrency mining and two traumatic pistols were seized. Electronic information carriers and accounting documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were also found.

Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are being continued,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.