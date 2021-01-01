“The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against members of an organized group charged with stealing more than 260 tons of oil.

According to investigators, between July 2019 and January 2020, the offenders systematically stole oil from a production facility located in the Aleksandrovsky District of the Orenburg Region.

Among the group members there were guards and operators of an oil-producing organization, who informed their accomplices about the amount of raw materials accumulated and ensured their unhindered theft.

The stolen liquid was taken away by the defendants in a tanker with fake license plates, which looked similar to the vehicles that served the oil depot. Then they sold it to companies engaged in oil processing. The amount of damage caused to the company-owner exceeded 4.7 million rubles.

The Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under Article 158 and Article 326 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The charges were brought against 11 members of the group.

During the preliminary investigation, more than 100 witnesses were interrogated, 12 searches, 16 examinations of crime- scenes, 6 confrontations, 7 forensic examinations were carried out, samples of handwriting from 10 persons were obtained. To ensure the execution of a civil claim and other property penalties, the property of the defendants with a total value of more than 7 million rubles was seized.

The criminal case will soon be sent to court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.