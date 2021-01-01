Criminal Investigation Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory, together with colleagues from the divisions of the Russian MIA in the Yeisky and Starominsky districts, as a result of operational-search measures detained a 42-year-old previously convicted resident of the city of Rostov-on-Don, suspected of committing a series of thefts in the Kuban area.

The offender was found to be involved in 21 thefts from the homes of citizens, committed from January to March this year in the city of Krasnodar, as well as Kushchevsky, Yeysky, Pavlovsky, Scherbinovsky, Starominsky, Timashevsky and Leningradsky districts. With the help of a screwdriver, the man squeezed out metal-plastic windows, penetrated into the households of the victims and stole their money, jewelry, and electronic appliances. According to the preliminary information, the total damage exceeded 800 million rubles.

During the search of the vehicle in which the offender was travelling, law enforcement officers found and seized a screwdriver, as well as several stolen items of jewelry.

Currently the investigation units of the MIA of Russia district level territorial divisions of the Krasnodar Territory have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.