As a result of a set of operational and preventive measures aimed at suppressing facts of the sale of drugs in a contactless way, Drug Control officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region liquidated a criminal group involved in the distribution of prohibited substances in the region. It was established that it consisted of two men - citizens of neighboring countries, 32 and 33 years old, and a 19-year-old girl from Lipetsk.

The sale of prohibited substances was carried out with the help of caches both in wholesale and retail amounts. Financial transactions were carried out using crypto-currency.

In total, as a result of operational and investigative measures, more than one and a half kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, both synthetic and plant-based, were seized. This was confirmed by the examination. Most of the substances were found in the apartment of one of the offenders.

The suspects were prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph “d” of part 4 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code which have been combined in one proceeding. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. Currently, the investigation of the criminal case continues.