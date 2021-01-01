The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kandalakshsky” completed the investigation of the criminal case against a 34-year-old former employee of a car dealership, who is accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

In December 2020, the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kandalakshsky” received a statement from the administration of a car dealership that their employee had taken a prepayment from the client for the purchase of a car, and then fled.

The investigative team immediately went to the address specified in the statement, where the officers extracted CCTV footage and other necessary evidence for the investigation. In the evening of the same day, the suspect came to the police division on his own and confessed to what he had done.

The man, being the sales manager of a car dealership, misled one of the customers who planned to buy a car, saying that the cash desk did not work and the prepayment for the car had to be given in cash. The victim, trusting the employee of the dealership and suspecting no deception, handed the suspect 990,000. After receiving cash, the offender left his workplace. As he later explained to the investigator, the reason for the crime were his financial difficulties. He managed to spend some of the money.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.